Kochi Corporation to open night shelter for homeless persons

April 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation is planning to open a night-stay facility for the homeless who spend the night under bridges and on streets.

The civic administration will soon float an Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting agencies to run the night shelter for the poor and the homeless. The housing facility of the civic body at Gandhi Nagar will be used for providing shelter.

The civic body might not be able to run the facility on a day-to-day basis, and would require the service of expert agencies for managing it, said welfare standing committee chairperson Sheeba Lal. It will be a bed-and-breakfast type of facility. The needy people could stay at night and go out to make a living during the day. They could return to the safety of the facility in the evening, she said.

The building needs some urgent repair and renovation. The issue of waterlogging in the area needs to be addressed. Once the building was spruced up, the facility would be thrown open to needy people, she said. Incidentally, the Kerala High Court had asked the civic body to find an agency for running the facility.

The civic body, however, is in the dark about the possible number of beneficiaries for the project. “We don’t have the exact number of people spending the night on the streets of Kochi,” she said.

The EoI would be floated once the Corporation Council, scheduled to meet soon, approved the proposal, said Ms. Lal.

The Corporation has also been running a shelter home at Palluruthy where there are around 140 inmates. Sick and injured persons picked up from the streets are housed at the facility. The shelter home had been receiving generous support from philanthropists and various NGOs, without which its going could get tough, she said.