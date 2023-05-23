Kochi Corporation to launch project for waste treatment at source in 20,000 households in a year

May 23, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation is set to launch a project for encouraging waste treatment at source, for which ₹1.13 crore will be allocated from the Plan fund, Mayor M. Anilkumar has said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Anilkumar said initially biobins and five pots would be distributed to 5,794 households with the cooperation of the Agriculture department. The beneficiary component comes to ₹625 per household. The beneficiaries will be selected in the next fortnight with the help of division councillors, Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations Apex Council, and Kudumbashree Mission.

The project will be expanded to 20,000 households in a year. The idea is to promote backyard farming along with waste treatment for effective utilisation of manure generated. However, the Corporation would not back out from the idea of a centralised plant, even as the goal was to encourage a decentralised system to reduce waste, said the Mayor.

Heal boxes

The Corporation will facilitate the setting up of heal boxes, designed on the lines of the Thumboormuzhi waste management model, in 10 divisions, by making money available through NABARD and corporate social responsibility funds. Heal boxes have already been set up in Kunnumpuram and Vennala divisions with capacity to treat one tonne of waste. Around 50 profitable cooperative societies have volunteered to provide loans at negligible interest rates for the purpose. The Agriculture department has also agreed to give priority to the Corporation in allocations out of its Plan fund.

Mr. Anilkumar said the distribution of biobins and the setting up of heal boxes would collectively reduce waste generated in the city by 30 tonnes, and it would proportionately reduce the civic body’s waste management expenses.

Biomedical waste

The Corporation will seek the approval of the State government for bearing the expenses of disposing of biomedical waste of impoverished families and institutions like old age homes. Biomedical waste such as diapers are being collected for disposal by an agency at ₹45 per kilogram.

Mr. Anilkumar said the notice period given to Zonta Infratech for explaining why the contract for biomining at the Brahmapuram plant should not be terminated would end on May 28. A special council will be convened the day after the company responds.

DCC protest

Mr. Anilkumar dubbed the protest by the District Congress Committee (DCC) over the waste management issue as politically motivated. He said the suspension of waste movement to the Brahmapuram plant had affected not only the Corporation but also the adjoining local bodies governed by the United Democratic Front.