Kochi Corporation to launch online facility for septage collection on April 15

March 28, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The civic administration will introduce an online booking facility for collection of septage from houses. Those who wish to get septage removed may book the service through My Kochi, the mobile application of the Kochi Corporation, or through the web portal mykochi.lsgkerala.gov.in, according to a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar. The online facility will be available from April 15.

The facility is being introduced to check illegal collection and dumping of septage in public places and waterbodies. Time slots will be allotted for collection of septage at the time of online booking. The facility would also protect city residents from being fleeced by some sections of tanker lorry operators, the communication said.

Only those tanker lorries that have registered with the civic body will be allowed to collect septage. All such vehicles will be fitted with GPS and monitored from the control room of the Corporation. Action would be taken against the illegal collection of septage and operation of vehicles without GPS, the communication said.

The public can also monitor the system by scanning the QR Code to be pasted on the vehicles. Details about the vehicle, its travel route, and licence issued for its operations will be available on scanning the code. A 24x7 control room will be opened for monitoring the operation of the vehicles. Tanker lorry owners may register their vehicles through the link https://mykochi.lsgkerala.gov.in/septage before April 5.