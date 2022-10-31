Kochi Corporation to launch My Kochi app on Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi Corporation will launch an app, My Kochi, on Tuesday to offer the services of the civic body to the public.

The application will be launched on November 1 to coincide with the Kerala formation day and the Kochi Corporation formation day, according to a communication from the civic body.

The project is being launched in pilot mode and residents of three divisions, 61, 62 and 65, can use the app for accessing services and filing complaints about the services of the civic body.

The user fee for the collection of garbage from commercial institutions of these divisions will be collected through the app. The service of the app will be extended to all the divisions of the city by December 31. The services offered by the civic body, including the issuance of building permits, death and birth certificates and trade licences, will be made available through the app in six months, said a communication issued by Babu Abdul Khader, the secretary of the Kochi Corporation.