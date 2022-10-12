Kochi Corporation to join fight against substance abuse

District Police Chief (Kochi City) to prepare draft action plan, which will be finalised in consultation with Mayor; Jagratha Samities to be formed in city divisions

The Kochi Corporation will join hands with the authorities to curb substance abuse.

A meeting of the Corporation council has decided to strengthen the fight against the menace and work together with law enforcement agencies in view of the rising drug abuse cases, Mayor M. Anilkumar said.

The civic body will team up with the State police and the Excise department, which are at the forefront of fighting the menace, for the drive. The cooperation of residents’ associations and ward-level committees will also be ensured. The District Police Chief (Kochi City) will prepare the draft action plan, which will be finalised in consultation with the Mayor. The Corporation would ensure the participation and cooperation of students and the youth in the programme, Mr. Anilkumar informed the council.

Jagratha Samities, consisting of division councillors and office-bearers of residents’ associations, will be activated in city divisions. They will collect and process information on substance abuse and hand it over to the authorities. Awareness programmes would be organised in educational institutions in association with the Excise department, the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, Antony Kureethara, leader of the Congress in the council, demanded the intervention of the civic body in the matter considering the rise in the number of substance abuse cases. Drug-related crimes are also being reported in the city. “The civic body has the responsibility to ensure that Kochi remains a liveable city free of such social evils,” Mr. Kureethara said.

Clearing of files

The council decided to fix a time-frame for the Public Works Standing Committee to clear files. The standing committee shall take decisions on files in 15 days failing which the council will intervene. The decision was taken in the wake of complaints that a large number of files were pending with the committee.

The council directed Corporation officials to decide on applications from commercial institutions for power and water connections in two days of receiving them.