Kochi Corporation to hold talks with IRTC - Palakkad for setting up septage treatment unit

February 06, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation will soon initiate discussions with the Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Palakkad, for setting up a septage treatment facility at Brahmapuram.

Though two such units are functioning in the city, they are insufficient to meet the requirements of the city. An illegal network of agencies involved in collecting waste and dumping it in drains and waterbodies is operating in the city, posing serious health hazards. A modern city like Kochi needs a scientific waste treatment facility, said T.K. Ashraf, chairman of the Corporation Health Standing Committee.

A one million litre per day (MLD) plant is what the civic administrators have in mind. The unit will cost around ₹21 crore. A dedicated fund of ₹8 crore is available with the civic body for the project. A significant portion of funds from the Atal Mission For Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation projects for Kochi could be used for the construction of the unit, he said.

IRTC is an accredited agency of the State government for setting up and operating waste treatment units. It has set up units in medical colleges in the State and operates them. A proposal to consider the agency for the Kochi project was put forward by the State government, said Mr. Ashraf.

The Health Standing Committee will soon discuss the proposal of the State government to consider the agency for setting up the unit. Later, a decision will be taken in consultation with the Mayor and the Corporation council, he added.

The civic body plans to put an end to the practice of dumping waste in public places. An online system akin to the online cab booking facility, which will help residents search for vehicles available near their homes and book them, needs to be introduced. Residents will be able to make payment for the services of such vehicles directly to the civic body, Mr. Ashraf said.