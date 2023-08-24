Kochi Corporation to go for ₹40-crore loan to complete construction of office complex

August 24, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation Council has decided to borrow ₹40 crore from banks for completing the construction of the office complex and paying off debt of contractors.

While ₹30 crore will be used for the construction work, ₹10 crore will go to clearing of pending bills of contractors. The decision was taken by the council meeting on Thursday.

At the same time, the decision for raising the loan invited objection from the UDF councillors, who recorded their dissent to the decision.

The Opposition councillors alleged that the loan would force the civic body into a debt trap and derail development projects for the next decade. They urged the civic administration to take steps for obtaining ₹250 crore that was due to it from the State government. The civic body should explain to the council how it would repay the loan, they said.

The Corporation will have to make a monthly repayment of ₹40 lakh. However, the annual tax collection is to the tune of ₹5 crore. Raising a huge loan for the office project from which the civic body would not get any revenue would upset its plans, they said.

The BJP representatives too objected to the loan proposal.

Defending the decision, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the work could be completed at a cost of ₹30 crore. No development projects could be taken forward without borrowing funds. The State government and the Centre have been raising loans for various projects. All successive councils had been raising ₹10 crore as overdraft for different projects, he said.

The financial health of the civic body has been improving. It has been saving a significant amount on its power bills. It had earned ₹11.25 lakh in two months through the online booking facility for septage management. The new office building is a valuable asset of the Corporation, he said.

