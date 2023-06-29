Kochi Corporation to form HEAL clubs in educational institutions

June 29, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation will form Health, Environment, Agriculture and Livelihood (HEAL) clubs in all educational institutions for taking forward cleanliness campaigns and reducing waste generation in the city.

The clubs will focus on promoting a green protocol-based lifestyle, reducing the use of plastic carry bags, and eco-friendly menstrual practices.

The Education Standing Committee of the Corporation will roll out the programme in association with the Education department. Two cadets will be selected from each class of the institution. There will be commanders, captains, and vice captains from every institution. A teacher-coordinator will also be identified. The civic body will issue identity cards to the cadets. The best-performing institutions and cadets will be rewarded, according to a communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers can upload photos of illegal waste dumping on streets to invite the attention of the civic authorities. The clubs shall roll out projects and programmes for promoting and guiding other institutions to reduce urban waste and taking up the mandate of the clubs, said a communication issued by V.K. Sreejith, chairperson of the Education Standing Committee.

He inaugurated a workshop of club captains and coordinators at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Wednesday.

Nirmala Padmanabhan, Joshy Varghese, Neethu Alexander, M.S. Praseeth, and Neenu Susan Paul led the sessions. Rajasree and Merlymol Joseph spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.