Kochi Corporation to finalise agency for biomining in 15 days

August 18, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation on Friday told the Kerala High Court that it would take steps to finalise a suitable agency for carrying out biomining of legacy waste at the Brahmapuram dumping yard within 15 days.

When a suo motu case registered in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P., the Corporation submitted that it had decided to constitute a committee of experts to visit the project sites of the two agencies found eligible for carrying out biomining.

The committee will visit the sites where the two agencies have undertaken biomining to assess their competence and suitability. The Mayor had written to the State government requesting nomination of its representative in the committee. During the hearing of the case, the Additional Chief Secretary (Local Self-Government), who appeared online, assured the court that two officers would soon be nominated to the committee.

The Corporation also submitted that the project for treating biowaste using black soldier fly (BSF) larvae had been sanctioned, and that steps were being taken to identify and demarcate land at Brahmapuram for the project. Besides, the compressed biogas project will be completed within a week.

The State Pollution Control Board submitted that the test report of waste samples collected from six borewells within 2-km radius of the Brahmapuram plant and its nearby areas indicated that there was no serious contamination of water.

The court observed that the centres for disposal of construction and demolition waste would have to be established in the State on an urgent basis. The Additional Chief Secretary submitted that the government had formulated a policy under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016. As many as 35 proposals were in the pipeline for setting up such centres in the State. The court asked the State government to take immediate steps to consider the proposal for using waste in road construction projects.