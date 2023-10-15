Kochi Corporation to crack the whip on eateries without effluent treatment plants

October 15, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation is once again cracking the whip on hotels and eateries that are releasing food waste directly into city drains.

The civic body had earlier closed down a few eateries in the city after it was found that the units had failed to install effluent treatment plants (ETPs) and were releasing food waste with oil content into the drains, leading to blockage of drains. The issue came to the notice of the civic authorities when the covering slabs of drains were removed for de-clogging them.

Recently, the amici curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court had reported that the untreated release of waste water and food into canals was one of the factors that contributed to flooding in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The amici curiae, Govind Padmanabhan and A.G. Sunilkumar, after an enquiry with the officials of the Corporation and Public Works department, had reported to the court that the dumping of waste by the public and street vendors and the disposal of untreated waste and sewage by hotels had caused waterlogging in some drains that were cleaned earlier.

The report had also blamed the Health department of the civic body for failing to act against the violators despite repeated orders by the High Court.

Responding to the developments, a senior official of the Health department said notices were recently issued to around 20 eateries for their failure to install ETPs and for releasing untreated water into the drains. The eateries have been given a fortnight to get the plants installed. Eateries without ETPs would not be permitted to function in the city, said a senior official of the civic body.

Restaurants and hotels should treat the waste water generated from their units and could only release water that met the quality parameter, added the official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.