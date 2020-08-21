Kochi Corporation to consider funding canal restoration work

KOCHI

21 August 2020 21:44 IST

The Kochi Corporation on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that it would consider funding the restoration of Mullassery canal, Twelve Link canal from Atlantis to Vadutha, Punchathodu and Kareethodu to avoid inundation in the city.

The counsel for the Corporation made the submission when a case relating to the desilting of Perandoor canal came up for hearing before Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The counsel for the Corporation also informed the court that the discharge of waste from the Kaloor slaughterhouse into the Perandoor canal had been completely stopped.

The court granted the government pleader time to file a comprehensive report on rehabilitation of P&T Colony residents.

The case was adjourned to September 14 for further hearing.