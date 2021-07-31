Kochi Corporation to come up with a master plan for city

KOCHI

Besides the Greater Kochi area, the plan will cover nearby panchayats too

Kochi city will have its own master plan within a year.

The civic administrators are yet again planning to develop a vision document, which will serve as a guideline for future urban development projects.

A preliminary meeting of the Chief Town Planner, Town Planning Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, and the corporation engineer, convened by Mayor M. Anilkumar, decided to prepare the master plan.

It was in 2002 that the civic body made an attempt to develop a master plan for Kochi, the urban body which grew by leaps and bounds. Then civic administration led by C.M. Dinesh Mani had initiated the project with an eye on urban development till 2020. Though the Town Planning Department had drawn up a plan for the Greater Kochi area in 2010, it could not be finalised, said a communication issued by the Mayor.

Following a discussion with the Mayor the other day, Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muralidharan had entrusted the State Chief Town Planner with the task of coordinating with the civic body with regard to the project, it added.

Besides the Greater Kochi area, the master plan will cover nearby panchayats too. The proposal will be discussed with the civic heads of the neighbouring municipalities. It will also be taken up with the MP, MLAs, and civic representatives. The project will be executed with the support of P. Rajeeve, the Minister in charge of Ernakulam district, said the communication.

The town planning standing committee of the corporation will take the project forward. The corporation council will give priority to the development of the Kochi master plan and the town planning scheme for the Fort Kochi area in the coming year. The view of all stakeholders will be sought for preparing the document, the communication said.