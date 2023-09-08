Kochi Corporation to award contract for biomining at Brahmapuram to Pune firm

September 08, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation Council on Friday decided to award the contract to treat the vast quantity of garbage at the Brahmapuram dumping yard through biomining to Pune-based Bhumi Green Energy.

The decision was taken amid opposition by the United Democratic Front (UDF) which said that the rate of ₹1,690 per tonne was exorbitant and hence sought a retender. Twenty-five UDF members opposed the decision, while BJP councillors supported it. A total of 74 members were present in the council, including Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Citing a High Court directive, the Mayor said that there was an urgent need to do biomining to avoid fire at the site. Biomining has to be completed in 16 months, while the UDF demanded that its tenure be extended to 28 months. The decision to entrust the firm with biomining followed a visit to its plant in Pune by a councillor each from UDF, Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP, who gave a satisfactory report, said an official release.

An expert firm will assess the quantity of untreated garbage before the commencement of biomining. The firm cited the per-tonne rate saying it had to transport the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) after biomining to firms in north Indian states. There is an urgent need to set up a plant that would generate power from garbage, Mr. Anilkumar said in the release.

No mobilisation advance will be given, while payment will be made in keeping with the volume of work done. A committee will be constituted to monitor the process. Incidentally, another firm in the fray had quoted three times the remuneration.

A sum of ₹38.70 crore as part of the Central grant will be used for biomining. More funds are expected if the work done is satisfactory. The National Environment Engineering Institute will monitor the biomining process in the wake of corruption charges raised by the UDF, the Mayor added.

