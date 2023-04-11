Kochi Corporation taking cautious steps to set up new waste treatment plant

April 11, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation is taking cautious steps for setting up a new waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram to overcome its legacy of “failed” city waste management system.

The civic body has floated bids inviting agencies for setting up a municipal solid waste treatment plant on the Brahmapuram campus. The proposed plant should have an installed capacity to process 150 tonnes of waste a day. The firm that wins the bid will be responsible for design, supply, installation, erection and commissioning of the windrow plant for processing biodegradable waste. The company will also have to shoulder the responsibility of operating and maintaining the plant for five years, according to advertisements placed by the civic body.

Incidentally, the first solid waste treatment plant set up on the campus had developed technical snags months after its commissioning. The floor of the plant where machinery was installed had sunken. Technical snags followed, affecting the processing of waste.

The Kochi Corporation, said Mayor M. Anilkumar, decided to go in for a new plant as a stop-gap arrangement till the proposed waste-to-energy plant became a reality. It was estimated that the waste-to-energy plant would take at least five years to materialise, and the civic body could not leave waste unprocessed till then, he added.

The proposal for a new plant was put forward after taking into account the latest developments and the successful working models in other parts of the State. The Corporation will take all possible care to ensure that the city has an efficient and successful waste management plant. The proposed windrow plant might also take up to 18 months for completion, the Mayor said.

The views of the State government would be crucial in the decision-making process. The Suchithwa Mission was also actively involved in the process, he added.

Mr. Anilkumar said the civic body had to rush with the setting up of the first waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram within six months considering the pressing situation that prevailed in the city then. Land reclamation and installation of the plant had to be completed in six months, which resulted in unexpected technical snags, he said.