Kochi Corporation spent over ₹3 crore to meet exigencies after Brahmapuram fire

May 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation spent ₹3,32,90,000 through various wings, including health and engineering, to meet exigencies arising out of the fire breakout at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard in early March this year, while the District Disaster Management Authority released ₹1.14 crore to meet the expenditure on account of the emergency.

According to details furnished by the Corporation in reply to RTI applications by Raju Vazhakkala, the Corporation health wing released ₹22.5 lakh, and ₹1,63,95,000 was released by the engineering wing. Besides, the Corporation released ₹1,46,45,000 to various officials as advance in connection with the works.

The reply from the engineering wing on the RTI application also said that since work related to the fire breakout was continuing as on May 16, it was not possible to provide a breakup of the expenditure.

The reply to an RTI application submitted in the first week of April with the District Disaster Management Authority requesting information on the money spent on fighting the Brahmapuram fire said that the Corporation had submitted accounts for about ₹90 lakh towards meeting the expenses on deploying earth moving equipment, pumps and motors, meeting fuel and transportation charges, paying operators, and for conducting soil tests and building temporary rest facilities.

In addition, ₹11 lakh was spent on medical facilities for the fire fighters, including purchase of equipment and facilities for doctors and others. A claim for ₹13 lakh had also been submitted by the district medical office, taking the total to ₹1.14 crore.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said that the disaster management authority did not figure prominently in the picture. The Corporation has to meet the expense on account of the emergency and can also approach the government for more funds.

Mayor of the Corporation M. Anilkumar said that the government has approved ₹10 crore from the general purpose fund though the civic body had sought at least part of the ₹150 crore that the government owed the Corporation in GST compensation and pension funds. The money was expected to be utilised to meet the extra expenses, including waste disposal. The government has conveyed that the ₹10 crore is repayable in ten instalments, the Mayor said.