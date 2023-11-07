Kochi Corporation signs pact with private firm for biomining of legacy waste

November 07, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - KOCHI

Nearly seven months after a botched attempt to carry out biomining of legacy waste at Brahmapuram, the Kochi Corporation has moved a step towards the goal by signing an agreement with a private firm for the purpose.

The Corporation signed the agreement with a Pune-based firm, Bhumi Green Energy, on Saturday. The project is expected to get financial assistance from the Ministry of Urban Affairs. The Centre may release around ₹39 crore as aid for the project, which will cover the cost of processing waste.

Though the Corporation wanted to bring in new agencies for waste processing after the earlier agreement with Zonta Infratech Private Limited ran into legal complications, the process got delayed owing to technical reasons.

The civic body went for a detailed legal opinion regarding the agreement that had to be signed with the new firm considering the troubles it had encountered in the earlier deal. The project proposal was also subjected to a detailed vetting process by a team of experts. The process took some time to complete. Hence the delay, explained Mayor M. Anilkumar.

It is estimated that there are around eight lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Brahmapuram yard. The firm will not be provided any mobilisation fund to begin the work. The processing fee of each tonne of waste would be ₹1,690. The agency will have to complete biomining on its own and cannot sublet the work to any other agencies.

The company will be paid fee on the basis of the quantity of waste that undergoes biomining. It will also be the responsibility of the agency to remove refuse derived fuel from the campus, according to the contract conditions.

The civic body had earlier sent an expert technical team and a few councillors to the Pune plant site before finalising the agreement. The Corporation has also plans to rope in government agencies to supervise the project at Brahmapuram.

