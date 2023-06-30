Kochi Corporation seeks probe into alleged financial irregularities in Kudumbashree units

June 30, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation will write to the Chief Minister, Minister for Local Self Government, and the State Police Chief seeking a probe into the alleged financial irregularities in some Kudumbashree units.

Antony Kureethara, leader of the Congress in the Corporation council, had demanded a probe by the Directorate of Enforcement into the case.

The Opposition had also demanded a comprehensive investigation into the issue to bring to book those who reportedly abetted the alleged irregularities. Since the alleged fraud involved a huge sum of money, a police probe would be insufficient to book those involved in it, he had said earlier.

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Anilkumar informed the council that the civic authorities had contacted the District Police Chief (Kochi City) as the issue of the alleged fraud came to their notice. The city police had constituted a special team to probe the case, and investigation was on, he said.

Mr. Anilkumar said the Corporation was contemplating measures including assigning the task of overseeing the credit systems by an official of the civic body in the light of the recent developments.

Mr. Anilkumar said the police were the appropriate agency for probing such incidents. “How can the Congress, which had been alleging that the Centre was using the Enforcement Directorate [ED] to target its political opponents, raise the demand for a probe by ED into the alleged incident? One shall not castigate the Kudumbashree owing to alleged financial frauds in some units,” he said.

The alleged fraud was committed by forging the documents and seals of a few Kudumbashree units. The chairpersons of community development societies need to exercise caution in the wake of the recent fraud, he suggested.

The Corporation would appoint six more dog handlers to manage problems caused by community dogs, he informed the council.