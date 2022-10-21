Kochi Corporation sanitation worker assaulted by miscreants

ADVERTISEMENT

A man was assaulted by two motorcycle-borne men near Vyttila Janatha in the city on Friday morning.

Lebin Xavier, a sanitation worker with the Kochi Corporation living on Paradise Road, was on his way to a shop when the assailants rammed their motorcycle into his two-wheeler. As he fell to the ground, they allegedly started beating him with helmets bringing people in the neighbourhood to his rescue. Following this, the assailants fled.

Lebin was rushed to a nearby hospital after he bled from his mouth and nose. He remains admitted in the hospital. The attack is suspected to be a vindictive act for questioning the allegedly unruly assembly of youngsters near his home a few days ago. They were allegedly into substance abuse and drinking.

“They had a face-off with my elder brother on Wednesday when he confronted them. When they responded violently and threatened him, I joined my younger brother. They had left that day threatening us of dire consequences,” said Lebin.

Following this, the police were approached and subsequently patrol in the area was intensified. This seems to have further provoked them, Lebin said.

A complaint against the alleged assault has been filed with the Kadavanthra police. They have registered a case and recorded the statement of Lebin.