Kochi Corporation racing against deadline to complete desilting work on M.G. Road

Frequent inundation in central city areas emerges as a hot political issue; civic administration hopes to complete work by November-end

With the Kerala High Court and the United Democratic Front (UDF) breathing down its neck, the Kochi Corporation is racing against deadline to complete desilting work on M.G. Road.

The civic administration has marshalled its workers and pooled its resources to complete the work by the end of November.

The recurring inundation in the central city areas, especially on MG Road, has emerged as a hot political issue, with UDF and Youth Congress activists taking out protest marches and holding meetings.

The MG Road stretch has been divided into two segments, and work is being carried out even during night hours. While a section of workers is attending to drains from KPCC Junction towards Thevara, another batch is clearing drains towards Pharmacy Junction. One assistant executive engineer each is coordinating the work, said a senior functionary of the Kochi Corporation.

Besides the solidified food waste in drains, cables and pipelines drawn along drains were found to obstruct free flow of floodwater. This time, precast slabs laid on drains are being fully removed for cleaning work. Desilting work is being done using excavators wherever possible. Cleaning is carried out manually in drains where machines cannot operate, the official said.

The de-clogging of drains after fully removing covering slabs was not done during the pre-monsoon cleaning drive as it involved the civil work of replacing slabs that may get damaged in the process. This time, slabs are being fully removed. The mouth of the canal that opens into the backwaters at Thevara was also cleaned, the official said.

Once the cleaning work is over, bed levels of drains will be checked to ensure that they drain into Mullassery and Thevara-Perandoor canals. The levels need to be corrected if required, the official added.