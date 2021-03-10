Kochi Corporation pulled up for its failure to remove legacy waste

Govt. asks civic body to improve collection of tax arrears to fund biomining project at Brahmapuram

The government has asked the Secretary of the Kochi Corporation to augment the financial resources of the civic body by collection of tax arrears to fund the removal of legacy waste at Brahmapuram.

A meeting convened by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy on March 6 in connection with the status of implementation of the directives on Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 issued by the National Green Tribunal in Kochi and Kollam corporations stated that non-compliance of the rules will not be allowed to continue and strict legal action, including penalty options, will be initiated against violators.

“When the issue of non-availability of funds to the tune of ₹54.9 crore for biomining of legacy waste [at Brahmapuram] was raised by the corporation secretary, the Chief Secretary replied that no lame excuses could be made for fulfilling a statutory responsibility as resource raising is also the statutory mandate of the civic body. The corporation is duty-bound to collect revenue arrears for its effective functioning and for discharging its duties, which include management of waste under its jurisdiction. The arrears in revenue, due to the corporation, may be collected for funding waste management activities,” according to the minutes of the meeting. About five lakh cubic metres of legacy waste dumped at Brahmapuram has to be removed, the exact quantification of which is being carried out with the help of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut. Both the civic bodies have to allocate enough funds for the management of solid waste as per rules. Work orders for biomining of legacy waste must be issued without any further delay.

The civic bodies have to expedite their actions to remove the legacy waste immediately before the onset of monsoon.

The Chief Secretary warned erring officials/persons of action in the event of default. Both the Secretary and the municipal corporation concerned will be held responsible for the non-implementation of SWM rules, if timely compliance is not adhered to. The option of resorting to personal fine will have be thought of, if non-compliance continued.

Necessary sanctions from the Election Commission will be facilitated through the screening committee of the government to proceed with the compliance of SWM rules.

The civic bodies have to forward details immediately to the government for seeking sanction from the Election Commission.

The meeting asked the civic bodies to ensure full compliance of the rules without fail. Any laxity will be viewed seriously and proceeded against legally. The Local Self-Government Department will monitor the situation and file a detailed report before the tribunal within the deadline.