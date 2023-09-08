Kochi Corporation publishes draft voters’ list

The Kochi Corporation has published the draft voters’ list for local body elections to be held in 2025. It can be accessed at the Corporation office and its website and village and taluk offices.
September 08, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI
