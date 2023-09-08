Kochi Corporation publishes draft voters’ list

The Kochi Corporation has published the draft voters’ list for local body elections to be held in 2025. It can be accessed at the Corporation office and its website and village and taluk offices.
September 08, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI
The Kochi Corporation has published the draft voters’ list for local body elections to be held in 2025. It can be accessed at the Corporation office and its website and village and taluk offices.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE