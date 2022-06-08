Kochi Corporation provides artificial limb to youngster

Kathiravan had lost his leg in an accident

The Kochi Corporation came to the rescue of Kathiravan, a resident of Gandhinagar, who lost a leg in an accident, by getting an artificial limb made for him. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kochi Corporation provided a modern artificial limb to Kathiravan, who lost his leg following an accident.

The artificial limb worth ₹3 lakh was designed by the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Thrissur.

Mayor M. Anilkumar handed over the limb to the boy at his house at Kadavanthra in the city.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya and standing committee chairpersons P.R. Renish, Sheebalal, and V. A. Sreejith and corporation councillors Bindu Sivan, Bony Thomas, and Sunil Immatti were present.

The civic body has already offered support facilities worth over ₹1 crore to people with disabilities.