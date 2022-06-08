Kochi Corporation provides artificial limb to youngster
Kathiravan had lost his leg in an accident
The Kochi Corporation provided a modern artificial limb to Kathiravan, who lost his leg following an accident.
The artificial limb worth ₹3 lakh was designed by the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Thrissur.
Mayor M. Anilkumar handed over the limb to the boy at his house at Kadavanthra in the city.
Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya and standing committee chairpersons P.R. Renish, Sheebalal, and V. A. Sreejith and corporation councillors Bindu Sivan, Bony Thomas, and Sunil Immatti were present.
The civic body has already offered support facilities worth over ₹1 crore to people with disabilities.
