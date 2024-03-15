Kochi Corporation promises steps to prevent spilling of leachate from lorries on roads

March 15, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Drivers of lorries hired by the Kochi Corporation to transport food waste to the solid waste treatment facility at Brahmapuram have been asked not to let leachate fall on the road.

Leachate that had drained to the road on Thursday had caused accidents in Kakkanad. A few two-wheeler riders who rode over the thick leachate had skidded on the road. The stinking leachate also caused health hazards to residents.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel had a tough time cleaning the road. Officials who were preoccupied with managing fire incidents had halted the lorries on the road. The Thrikkakara municipal authorities too had intervened, prohibiting the vehicles from plying on roads in their jurisdiction. The police had taken six lorries into custody on a complaint from the civic body. The issue took on a political tone with Youth Congress activists protesting against the authorities.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said the Corporation had issued instructions to avoid such incidents. The accidents caused by the spillage are a matter of grave concern. Steps will be taken to avoid them, he added.

Mr. Anilkumar said he had discussed the matter with the Thrikkakara municipal authorities.

T. K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Corporation, said a meeting of lorry operators was convened on Friday to discuss the issue. Drivers of the lorries were instructed to ensure that leachate collection tanks in the vehicles shall be emptied from time to time to avoid spillage. The waste that was loaded in the vehicles from some divisions had more water content. This had resulted in leachate collection tanks overflowing, he added.

