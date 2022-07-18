Kochi Corporation plans drive to identify unlicensed health clubs

Recent Kerala High Court order makes licence mandatory for operating gyms

Many health club operators in the city may have to scramble for obtaining licences in the wake of the Kerala High Court order making licence under the Kerala Places of Public Resort Act, 1963, mandatory for operating gymnasiums.

Accordingly, local bodies have been asked to serve notices on gymnasiums operating without licence, directing them to obtain it within three months.

“We have not yet focused on gymnasiums as such. We will now have to conduct a dedicated drive following the court direction,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar. However, the Kochi Corporation has no data on the number of health clubs operating within its jurisdiction.

Going by the account of gym operators, licence was not strictly insisted on till around four or five years ago. “Earlier, we were not issued licence on the grounds that no sale or purchase takes place at gyms. In fact, we were denied membership in trade and industry associations, citing the same reason, thereby denying us the benefit of collective bargaining. It was only in the last four or five years that licences were regularly issued. So, it is likely that many gyms are operating without licence,” said Suresh P.V., vice chairman, Ernakulam District Body Building Association.

A licence is issued on submitting an application in the prescribed form and entails a fee fixed based on inspection by health inspectors. Among the documents to be submitted along with the application are copies of the rent agreement, Aadhaar card of the operator and building owner, building tax receipt, consent of the owner notified in stamp paper worth ₹200, and an undertaking not to dump waste on the premises. The licence will have to be renewed annually.

Arun Raj, district vice president of World Fitness Federation and national judge for fitness events, said that while the licence might guarantee income to the government exchequer, it served little else to streamline the functioning of health clubs. “There is no monitoring mechanism for verifying whether a scientific health training protocol is being followed or certified instructors are engaged,” he said.

While numerous private certification courses are available, there is only one government-recognised fitness course, Fitness Trainer Level 4, in the skilling sector available in the State. “The course is recognised by the National Council of Vocational Education and Training under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It also complies with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF). While the course is provided by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala in association with a training institute for a nominal fee of ₹13,100, the same is being offered by some private players for three times that fee,” said P. Shanthanu, Programme Manager, Curriculum and NSQF, ASAP.