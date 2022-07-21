Kochi Corporation passes bylaw for street vending

Vendors with temporary licences to be scrutinised

The Kochi Corporation has so far issued licences to 2,778 street vendors to operate in select areas. | Photo Credit: VIBHU. H

The Kochi Corporation Council has passed a bylaw on street vending.

The civic body has so far issued licences to 2,778 street vendors to operate in select areas. Fees will be collected from licensed street vendors on the basis of the value of the area where vending is done.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said a scrutiny shall be done on those with temporary licences following complaints that several ineligible persons had secured permission for vending. Some councillors complained that a large number of ineligible persons had found their way into the list.

The street vending committees, which are formed in divisions with the respective Corporation councillor as its presiding authority, shall check the eligibility of traders and recommend issue of licences.

Only eligible persons shall be issued licences, while the ineligible ones will be eliminated from the list, he said.

Vigilance committees shall be formed in all divisions with representatives of residents’ association of each area and police officers. The committees shall regulate street vending in their respective areas, he suggested.