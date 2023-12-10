Kochi Corporation owes over ₹109 crore to KWA as water charges

December 10, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation owes the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) a whopping ₹109.47 crore as water charges for free supply of potable water through public taps.

The bill amount, which covers the cost of the water supplied till November 2023, also includes a fine of ₹2.08 crore. The civic body has been charged at the rate of ₹21,839 per tap annually, which saw a nearly three-fold jump when compared to the previous year. Last year, the KWA had charged the Corporation an annual bill of ₹8,692 for a tap. The Corporation and the KWA had fixed the number of public taps in the city as 5,445 since May 2022 after a joint inspection, and the water bill was calculated for these taps. The Corporation was earlier paying water charges for 6,259 taps during 2009 and for 5,928 till 2012.

The number of taps came down after a joint inspection by the two agencies. Even after a significant fall in the number of public taps, water charges have not dropped, according to an agenda note prepared for the Kochi Corporation Council meeting.

Incidentally, the State government had initiated a cut in the general purpose grant and non-road maintenance grant of the civic body to realise the amount that was due to the KWA. Though the government has so far deducted ₹46.09 crore from the Corporation, the amount was not reflected in the total amount due to the KWA, complained Corporation officials.

The Corporation also complained that the building and library cess that had to be paid by the KWA to the civic body had not been taken into account. The Corporation has sought a comprehensive report from the KWA Executive Engineer, according to the council note.