Kochi Corporation opens help desk for entrepreneurs

Cell formed jointly by Industries department and civic body

A new entrepreneurship facilitation help desk has been launched at the Kochi Corporation office.

Mayor M. Anilkumar inaugurated the cell formed jointly by the Industries department and the Kochi Corporation on Friday. The help desk aims at assisting all kinds of enterprises. It has been set up in connection with the State government’s ‘My Enterprise My Pride’ campaign.

Services related to licences, bank loans, subsidies, and entrepreneurship promotional schemes of the civic body, and Industries and Commerce departments will be available through the help desk.

Five trainees have been appointed at the desk. About 650 enterprises have been launched within the Corporation limits so far this year. The help desk will operate on the first floor of the Corporation office.

The help desk numbers are 8089088242, 7907608564.