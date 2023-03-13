Kochi Corporation on probe all deals related to Brahmapuram

March 13, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KOCHI

All deals related to the municipal solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram since its inception shall be probed by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau, the Kochi Corporation Council decided on Monday.

The council, which met without the Opposition UDF members, who were blocked by the police, decided to ask the State government to order the probe. The probe shall also cover the awarding of contract to JJ Eco Power, the agency that was contracted for setting up the waste-to-energy plant. People have the right to know who had engaged in corrupt practices in deals related to the plant, according to the meeting chaired by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The meeting also decided to fully cooperate with the investigation by the City Police Commissioner into the fire. It approved the decentralised and scientific calendar for waste management prepared by the State government. The calendar has incorporated directions issued by the Kerala High Court, according to Mr. Anilkumar.

The existing plant at Brahmapuram will be repaired with the concurrence of the State government.

Besides expressing gratitude towards the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who toiled it out to extinguish the fire at Brahmapuram, the meeting also decided to felicitate civil defence volunteers who supported the authorities in firefighting.

Meanwhile, the Opposition councillors will file a dissent note on the decisions taken at the meeting which was held in their absence.

No council proceedings can be complete without the Opposition members in attendance. The UDF will take up the issue with the Corporation Secretary on Tuesday, said Antony Kureethara, leader of the Congress in the council. The Opposition councillors will hold a symbolic council meeting in front of the Corporation office on Tuesday in protest.

The Congress councillors also took out a protest march to the office of the Police Commissioner on Monday evening against what they termed as police excesses at the Corporation office.