Kochi Corporation office witnesses unruly scenes over Brahmapuram incident

March 08, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The row over the alleged inept handling of the fire at the Brahmapuram plant took a sharp political turn leading to unruly scenes as Youth Congress activists and the Opposition UDF councillors took the protest to the Corporation office on Wednesday evening.

It started with a protest march to the Corporation office by Youth Congress activists who entered the Mayor’s chamber demanding to discuss with him the handling of the fire. However, the Mayor was not in the chamber, and the activists were arrested and removed from the scene.

Following this, the protest was taken over by UDF councillors led by Opposition Leader Antony Kureethara reiterating the demand that the Mayor discuss the prevailing situation with them. They accused the Mayor of not ceding the demand for an emergency council meeting in the wake of the fire and the continuing suspension of waste collection thus denying a response of clarity to people.

When contacted, the Opposition councillors were told that the Mayor was attending a meeting, and that the Deputy Mayor was busy with discussions about the Corporation budget. Subsequently, the Opposition councillors laid siege to the Deputy Mayor’s chamber demanding that priority be given to protecting the life and property of people rather than the budget.

A short while later, CPI activists entered the Corporation office and tried to lead the Deputy Mayor out of her chamber. This led to unruly scenes between the two sides following which the UDF councillors accused the police of shoving a UDF councillor and arresting a few other councillors. Councillors Minimol and Suja Lonappan complained of injuries in the melee. Mr. Kureethara warned of strong protests against the alleged highhandedness of the police.

The Corporation office is likely to witness more tension in the days to come as the Opposition outfits plan to stage a slew of protests, including a day-long siege of the office on March 18.