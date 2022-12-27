Kochi Corporation obtains preliminary clearances for proposed abattoir

December 27, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

With the renovated abattoir becoming operational at Kaloor last week, the Kochi Corporation is turning its focus to another plant proposed at the site.

The civic body has obtained preliminary and statutory clearances for the proposed project from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Fire and Rescue Services department. Technical sanction for the project was expected shortly, and once it was obtained, the bid for setting up the unit would be floated, said T.K. Ashraf, chairman of the health standing committee.

Incidentally, the renovated abattoir was reopened on Thursday after obtaining clearance from the PCB, which had ordered closure of the facility on September 25 after the Corporation failed to implement pollution mitigation measures suggested by the board. It was following unscientific and illegal dumping of refuse from the plant in city canals that the PCB ordered closure of the unit.

The absence of a scientific abattoir in the city had raised serious health concerns as illegal slaughter of animals proliferated. Besides, there was no check on the health of cattle.

A team of PCB officials had inspected the plant site before clearing the project. Facilities for collecting, transporting, and processing waste from the unit to the waste management plant at Brahmapuram had become operational, said Mr. Ashraf.

Meanwhile, the civic body could ensure availability of safe and good quality meat after the opening of the renovated plant days before Christmas. Waste management facilities are in order at the plant. Focus had shifted to the new plant, which would be set up with assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), said Mr. Ashraf.