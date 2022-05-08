Kochi Corporation mulls giving collars, microchips to pet dogs in city

Move in the wake of a Kerala High Court direction to provide registration to animals

Move in the wake of a Kerala High Court direction to provide registration to animals

The Kochi Corporation is actively considering the proposal to provide identification collars and microchips for pet dogs in the city. The move comes in the wake of a direction from the Kerala High Court to provide registration to the animals.

The collar will have the name and identification details of the owner of the animal besides details of the civic body that issued it. Though one firm has approached the Corporation with a model product, the administration is exploring the possibility of obtaining quotes from more firms marketing the product.

The civic body had also received complaints that several persons had abandoned their pet dogs after the COVID-19 lockdown. The abandoned dogs often displayed aggressive behaviour and attacked pedestrians and motorists, which was a matter of concern, said health standing committee chairman T.K. Ashraf.

Another proposal that is under the active consideration of the civic body is the implanting of microchips in pets. The details of the owner and the health aspects, including vaccination given to the animals, can be included in the chip. The owners could be quickly identified by reading the chip, he said.

A decision on microchips and collars will be taken in consultation with health officials and veterinary doctors associated with the Corporation. A meeting of officials concerned will be convened after May 17, when the bypoll will be held in Ernakulam South Division.

Currently, the pet dogs are issued registration and licence from the veterinary hospitals of the civic body. The certificates were issued after ensuring that the animals were vaccinated, said Mr. Ashraf. The Corporation had engaged five animal catchers and two veterinary surgeons for the animal birth control programme run from the Brahmapuram campus, he added.