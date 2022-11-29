Kochi Corporation mulls adopting Chennai model to address waterlogging

November 29, 2022 11:12 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation is considering adopting the Chennai model to address the perennial problem of waterlogging.

Addressing the council meeting here on Tuesday, Mayor M. Anilkumar said a team comprising Corporation Secretary, superintending engineer, and executive engineers would be sent to Chennai to study the model in detail.

The process involves cleaning the drains through the year unlike once a year as is being done now. An agency will be given an annual contract for the purpose.

The system of granting annual maintenance contract for maintenance of drains started in Chennai after the deluge. Mr. Anilkumar said a change in the way drains were maintained in areas such as MG Road was being explored after many, including the Corporation Secretary, a native of Tamil Nadu, vouched for the effectiveness of the Chennai model.

United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor V.K. Minimol alleged that the Corporation was facing huge financial crisis as it was renting vehicles from outside for waste transportation by giving the impression that Corporation’s own vehicles were in disrepair. She said the additional burden on that count alone came to ₹61 lakh in a month, and officials cleared bills in a couple of days. The cost of renting equipment like earthmovers has also gone up.

The Mayor promised to consider the issues at a special council meeting to be held next month to discuss the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant.

Mr. Anilkumar said he would meet Finance and Local Self-Government ministers with a request to grant at least a part of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and pension fund to the civic body. Around ₹100 crore is pending as GST share alone. An equally hefty sum should be made available towards pension fund as well considering the large number of employees retiring from the Corporation.

The Mayor lamented that there was no increase in revenue. He also sought the cooperation of officials in tax collection. While he said that the strike by contractors is reasonable, he urged protesters to introspect whether staging the protest inside the office by shouting slogans and blocking ways was proper.