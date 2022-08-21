Kochi Corporation may tie up with MPI for meat production

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) cracking down on the functioning of Kochi Corporation’s abattoir at Kaloor, the civic body has initiated talks with the State-owned Meat Products of India (MPI) to use the company’s facilities at Koothattukulam for meat manufacturing.

The proposal is to bring cattle from the neighbouring States for slaughter to the MPI facility at Koothattukulam. The meat that is prepared at the public sector company can be brought to the outlets in Kochi for sale. The agency has also offered its nearly one-acre holding for housing the cattle brought for meat preparation. The discussions were in the final stages and a decision would be arrived at shortly, said T.K. Ashraf, health standing committee chairperson.

The PCB had asked the civic body to shut down the abattoir at Kaloor after it was found that untreated waste from the unit was being dumped into the Thevara-Perandoor canal, raising serious health hazards. The Corporation had sought temporary lifting of the closure order by introducing some arrangements for addressing the issue.

The MPI has the licence issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for the manufacture and marketing of meat and meat products, according to its website.

The Corporation is planning to convene a meeting of stakeholders on August 26 to discuss the issue. The civic body hopes to make use of the MPI facilities till the new abattoir planned at Kaloor becomes operational. The meat manufacturing will come with a nominal fee. The new facility would be set up using funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, said Mr. Ashraf.

The civic body will also hold discussions with PCB officials on the changes to be introduced at the Kaloor facility to make it operational till the manufacturing of meat at Koothattukulam goes full steam.

The groundwork for the abattoir in West Kochi was progressing, said Mr. Ashraf.