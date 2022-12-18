Kochi Corporation may take up major canal project near Kerala High Court

December 18, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation may soon take up a major canal project near the Kerala High Court to carry away floodwater that gets accumulated in the area. The civic body has asked the Irrigation department to prepare a project report to address waterlogging in the area.

The proposal is to construct a canal around the roundabout near Gate One of the High Court building and connect it directly to the canal near the Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary. The canal directly drains into the backwaters. The project proposal would be finalised shortly, said R. Baji Chandran, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Department, who is leading the team of engineers.

A series of canal improvement measures should also be carried out in the area for the project to become effective. The canals that run through the area need to be desilted for floodwater to be carried into the backwaters. Minor drains in the area will be connected to the new drain. The new canal will be nearly 150 metres in length. The Mangalavanam canal would also have to be deepened to improve its carrying capacity, he said.

The accumulation of silt in the canal and the point at which it drains into the backwaters had hit tidal action in the waterbody inside the sanctuary and the flow of water into the backwaters. This led to stagnation of water in the waterbody, thus impacting the availability of fish. Ornithologists who had studied the low turnout of migratory birds in the sanctuary had highlighted the poor availability of feed for fish in the waterbody. Though the idea of desilting the waterbody was proposed earlier, it was dropped.

The Irrigation department is also in the process of preparing a project report for constructing a major canal from Ernakulam South to Kochi backwaters.