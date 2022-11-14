  1. EPaper
Kochi Corporation may soon reopen improved abattoir at Kaloor

All suggestions of the PCB implemented at the facility; civic body hopes to begin construction of new abattoir in a couple of months

November 14, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kochi Corporation has done modifications as suggested by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board at the slaughterhouse at Kaloor.

The Kochi Corporation has done modifications as suggested by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board at the slaughterhouse at Kaloor. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

After waiting for almost a week for the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to inspect improvements introduced at the abattoir at Kaloor, the Kochi Corporation is actively considering the option of reopening the facility.

The Corporation had to close down the unit a few months ago after the board issued an ultimatum to it. The PCB had issued a few notices to the civic body following complaints of illegal dumping of waste from the unit into the nearby canal.

The Corporation has implemented all suggestions of the Board at Kaloor, including the introduction of a facility to take away the blood of animals culled at the unit for meat. Waste and blood from the unit will be taken to the treatment facility at Brahmapuram. The biogas unit on the Kaloor campus was also made operational, said T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee.

The Corporation Secretary had issued a letter to the PCB indicating that all its suggestions had been complied with. The letter was issued last Thursday, considering the fact that the board had ordered the closure of the unit through a notice, he said.

With the closure of the only such facility in the city, there were complaints of illegal culling of animals for meat proliferating. Illegal slaughter could pose serious public health issues, he said.

Mr. Ashraf said the civic body might soon take a decision on reopening the facility after discussions with the Mayor.

The Corporation hopes to begin construction of the new abattoir at Kaloor in a couple of months. The slaughter of animals for meat will have to be temporarily shifted to the facility of Meat Products of India, a government initiative at Koothattukulam, till the new unit becomes operational, he said.

