Kochi Corporation may ink deal for community-level sanitary diaper waste incinerator

August 27, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation is likely to ink a deal with Regional Agro-Industrial Development Co-operative, Kannur, for setting up a community-level sanitary diaper waste incinerator in Kochi, early next month.

The proposed incinerator with an installed capacity of three tonnes a day can dispose of sanitary napkins, baby and adult diapers, tampons and toilet papers. The ₹3-crore plant has a destruction efficiency of 99%, claimed the project report that the cooperative sector firm submitted to the civic body.

General waste with moisture content up to 85% or community-level sanitary waste could be treated at the plant. While the operating temperature of the primary chamber of the incinerator will be above 900 degrees Celsius, it will be above 1,050 degrees Celsius in the secondary chamber, according to the project report.

Hazardous waste and waste containing mercury including fluorescent lamps, thermometers, thermostats, dental amalgam, and batteries will not be entertained at the plant. Metal and glass rejects too will not be considered for incineration as these materials absorb energy from the furnace and increase the wear and tear on various incinerator components. The waste that is brought to the site will be sieved to weed out inappropriate waste materials, according to the company.

Incidentally, the Corporation council had earlier cleared the proposal for the incinerator.

The supply of the incinerator plant, its handling, installation, and commissioning will cost the civic body ₹2.7 crore. Besides installing the plant, the company has also offered to take up the responsibility of operating and maintaining the plant for 24 months at a cost of ₹26 lakh.

The firm has offered to install and deliver the plant within 180 working days of the confirmation of the order. The incinerators of the plant come with a guarantee of 12 months from the date of installation.