Kochi Corporation loses ₹25 crore assistance

Delay in submitting DPR for waste treatment project

Delay in submitting DPR for waste treatment project

The delay in submitting a detailed project report (DPR) for a solid waste management project resulted in the Kochi Corporation losing nearly ₹25 crore assistance.

The Suchitva Mission had informed the civic body that the Union government would also provide financial aid for preparing the DPR. Yet, the civic body failed to come up with the document and claim it, according to the audit report for the 2019-2020 fiscal.

Under the scheme, the Centre was to provide 35% of the cost for setting up the solid waste management project and the State 23.3%. The corporation had to raise the remaining 41.7% of the project cost from various sources, including its Plan and own funds and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

Though the corporation had entered into an agreement with a firm, Socio Economic Unit Foundation, for the preparation of the DPR and awarded the work order, the document could not be submitted in time, it was observed.

It was also communicated to the corporation that 74 local bodies had submitted DPRs and claimed Central and State assistance. Despite reminders, the DPR, which was to be submitted to the Mission after obtaining the approval of the corporation, could not be submitted, the report said.

At the same time, the audit report said, GJ Eco Power, the firm which was selected for implementing the waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram, approached the civic body saying that the latter shall not set up any such plants in the city. The firm also wrote to the corporation seeking cancellation of all tenders. No steps were taken for the setting up of the unit in the city following the intervention of the firm, the report said.

The civic body would have got ₹14.45 crore as Central assistance and ₹9.62 crore as State support for the project, as the DPR was for ₹41 crore. The funds, if obtained, could have been used for implementing a solid waste management project in the city, the auditors pointed out.