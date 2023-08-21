ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Corporation launches QR code, e-payment for waste collection

August 21, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation has launched QR code and e-payment for collection of non-biodegradable waste from households.

The project was launched in the Ponnurunni division. Workers of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) and Kudumbashree visited homes to set up the code. User fee will be collected through a mobile app by HKS volunteers. The payment could be made online or by cash after scanning the code, said Mayor M. Anilkumar in a communication on Monday.

The amount paid will be transferred to the consortium of Kudumbashree workers. They will receive their salary from this source. Mr. Anilkumar said the online facility would ensure transparency in management of accounts. It would also provide information on the number of households handing over waste to the HKS, he said.

The Mayor said the Corporation would continue to act against those dumping waste in public spaces. Violators will have to pay user fee for six months while remitting building tax in accordance with a government directive. The Corporation authorities hope that the online payment facility will lead to an increase in enrolment of households handing over non-biodegradable waste to HKS and Kudumbashree workers.

