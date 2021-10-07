Kochi

Kochi Corporation launches eatery

Samridhi@Kochi, the ₹10-a-meal hotel of the Kochi Corporation, was inaugurated on Thursday. Actor Manju Warrier opened the facility on North Paramara Road.

The eatery was launched in the renovated building of the corporation. A She Lodge, a short-stay home of the civic body, is also coming up in the building. The eatery is managed by 14 Kudumbashree workers.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, standing committee chairpersons Sheeba Lal, P.R. Renish, T.K. Ashraf, Sunitha Dixson, J. Sanilmon, and V.A. Sreejith, Congress leader in the corporation council Antony Kureethara, and corporation Additional Secretary A.S. Nizam were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 8:08:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/kochi-corporation-launches-eatery/article36881344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY