Kochi Corporation launches eatery

Samridhi@Kochi, the ₹10-a-meal hotel of the Kochi Corporation, was inaugurated on Thursday. Actor Manju Warrier opened the facility on North Paramara Road.

The eatery was launched in the renovated building of the corporation. A She Lodge, a short-stay home of the civic body, is also coming up in the building. The eatery is managed by 14 Kudumbashree workers.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, standing committee chairpersons Sheeba Lal, P.R. Renish, T.K. Ashraf, Sunitha Dixson, J. Sanilmon, and V.A. Sreejith, Congress leader in the corporation council Antony Kureethara, and corporation Additional Secretary A.S. Nizam were present.