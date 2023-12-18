Kochi Corporation lags behind in annual spending

December 18, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

With hardly three months left for the completion of the financial year, the Kochi Corporation could only spend one-fourth of its annual funds.

Of the ₹90.66-crore Plan fund allotted for the current year, the city corporation could utilise only 22.71 per cent, which accounted for ₹25.05 crore till Monday afternoon.

The dashboard of the Kerala Local Self-Government department tracks the day-to-day progress of the annual Plan fund utilisation of local bodies across the State. The sector-wise spending of local bodies is also tracked by the department.

The Kollam Corporation, which has so far utilised 27.61 per cent of its budget, was at the top. The civic body could utilise ₹26.84 crore from the annual allocation of ₹97.22 crore. The spending of the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation was to the tune of ₹47.54 crore, which accounted for 23.17 per cent of its allotted funds.

Kochi was ranked fourth among the seven Corporations of the State last fiscal as it could not fully utilise the funds allotted for various projects. Last year, it could spend only up to ₹83.62 crore against the allotted ₹104.96 crore. The previous year witnessed the Kozhikode Corporation achieving 96.44 per cent by utilising ₹99.29 crore that was allotted to it.

Local bodies often jack up the spending on records by the end of the financial year by earmarking funds for projects for which they have to deposit money in advance. The money thus deposited will be shown as the funds utilised for projects to avoid any cut in the annual allocation of funds. Earlier, governments used to cut the unallocated funds of local bodies from the allocations made next year. The cut in funds could thus affect the development projects of local bodies.