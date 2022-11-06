Kochi Corporation issues notice to six more eateries for dumping waste into drains

After asking five eateries to down shutters for dumping solid waste into drains on M.G. Road, the Kochi Corporation has served notices on a few more eateries in Ernakulam South area.

Notices were issued to six more eateries after huge pipes were found draining untreated food waste and other effluents into drains. One of the hotels on which the notice was served had boarding facility for around 50 persons. The eateries were asked to come clean and set up waste management facilities before November 8. Stern action would be initiated against the units if they failed to comply with the directions, said civic authorities.

Meanwhile, the civic body has asked its engineers to submit a report on the condition of drains on M.G. Road. The difference in floor levels of some drains prevented the free flow of water into larger canals. The water flow along a few other drains was blocked by cables. Powerful motor pumps will have to be installed at some points in the canals to pump water out of the area as the natural flow of the water has been affected. Traders had agreed to bear the cost of setting up the pumps, said an official. A revised estimate would be prepared for a project to rectify the faulty drains on M.G. Road and to ensure free flow of water through them, added the official.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front in the Corporation Council has decided to step up pressure on the civic administration for what they term as its failure to address the perennial issue of water logging. Hibi Eden, MP, will inaugurate a hunger strike of UDF councillors in front of the Corporation office on Monday. T.J. Vinod, MLA, and District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas would attend, said a communication issued by Congress councillors.