Kochi Corporation issues letter of intent to private agency for setting up smart toilets

July 25, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation has issued a letter of intent to a private agency to set up public toilets at 20 spots in the city.

The letter of intent was issued to a Haryana-based organisation for setting up smart sanitation centres after obtaining anticipatory clearance from Mayor M. Anilkumar, according to an agenda note for the two-day council meeting of the Corporation.

The firm, Snapex Overseas, had approached the civic body for setting up Garv (pride) toilets in the city. The Corporation had earlier identified 20 spots in the city where the toilets could be set up.

Each toilet block will have bio-digester toilets, urinals, water closet, wash basins, and other facilities. The firm hopes to run the toilet units on pay-and-use basis for 20 years. The agency has also offered to carry out cleaning and maintenance of the toilet units.

The civic body decided to issue the letter of intent to the firm as the city needed clean and hygienic public toilets. The toilets with sanitary napkin collection units and other modern facilities will also go a long way in the waste management efforts by the Corporation. The presence of such modern toilets would count during the sanitary ranking process of the city, claimed the agenda note.

The civic administration may issue no-objection certificate for the operation of the units. It will not bring any financial burden on the Corporation, said a civic administrator.

The Corporation had earlier permitted the setting up of six container toilets in the city. While a few voluntary organisations supported the civic body in setting up the units, a public sector company too chipped in. The Corporation promoted such initiatives considering the need for clean public toilets. The earlier attempts to allot the project by inviting bids from private agencies had produced disastrous results, said the civic administrator.

