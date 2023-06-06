Kochi Corporation introduces suction-cum-jetting machine to unclog city drains

June 06, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - KOCHI

The Kochi city corporation has introduced a suction-cum-jetting machine for unclogging city drains.

The 10,000-litre capacity machine can clean the drains at a distance of 100 metre at a time. The suction unit of the machine draws in the slurry from the drain and pumps water at high force for clearing the blocks. The use of the mechanical device would make the cleaning of drains a smooth affair as the slabs laid over the canals need not be removed for the purpose. This would also prevent the damage caused to the tiles laid over the slabs, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The mechanical device was first used by the Chennai corporation to tackle flooding. A delegation of the Kochi Corporation had visited Chennai to review the functioning of the device. The civic body decided to purchase the ₹4.7-crore machine following a report from the officials. The company, which supplied the machine, would take care of its operation and maintenance, the communication said.

The civic body had earlier introduced a robotic excavator for the cleaning of drains. The machine will be used for cleaning of drains where side roads are absent. Cleaning operations can be carried out using excavators only in drains where the machines could be brought by road. The robotic excavator would prove helpful in such cases, the communication said.

The Kochi Corporation had earlier raised the demand of procuring the machines at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The civic body has taken the excavator on hire while it purchased the suction-cum-jetting machine. The State government would later purchase these machines for the civic body, the communication said.

State Minister P. Rajeeve inaugurated the operations of the suction-cum-jetting machine.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, Corporation Secretary Babu Abdul Khadeer and civic representatives were present at the event.

