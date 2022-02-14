Kochi Corporation intensifies drive again illegal street vending

Unauthorised units in Edappally to be cleared this week

The Kochi Corporation is planning to intensify the drive against illegal street vending in the city.

As many as 40 such units have been removed from the city streets. Squads of officials, which will have members of the civic administration and the police, are leading the clean-up drive. The Station House Officers of each area would lead the team, said a civic official.

This week, illegal units in the Edappally area will be cleared. Earlier, the squads had cleared such units from Edappally, Vyttila and Fort Kochi areas, he said.

The civic body had issued clearance to about 4,000 persons for street vending within city limits. It includes issuance of licence and temporary permits for applications received till December 6. Though a few persons had approached the civic body for permits, it is yet to issue applications as the matter is pending before the Kerala High Court.

Meanwhile, the Corporation hopes to identify new vending areas in the city in the coming days. An agency has been engaged for demarcating vending and non-vending zones. The report of the agency would be discussed in the committee formed for the purpose and a decision would be taken, said town planning standing committee chairman M.H.M Ashraf.