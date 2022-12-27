Kochi Corporation in the dock again after low-hanging cable endangers motorcyclist

December 27, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation found itself in a spot again over haphazardly drawn cables when a motorcyclist got dangerously trapped in one of the low-hanging cables before being thrown off his vehicle along with his wife who was riding pillion on Justice Chandrasekhara Menon Road in Ernakulam South division on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2.30 p.m. K.B. Sabu, a 63-year-old retired contractor, was returning home after picking up his wife, a headmistress, when he had a nasty surprise in the form of a cable hanging at the level of his neck. Though he applied the brake, he could not avoid the cable, which cut a deep wound around his neck not to mention the minor cuts he had on falling from the vehicle.

“Had I been speeding, it could have proved fatal as the cable would have literally turned into a hanging rope. I have filed a complaint with the Corporation Secretary demanding a compensation of ₹1 lakh, besides lodging a petition with the central police,” said Mr. Sabu. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he spent hours before being discharged.

The incident is likely to put the civic body in further trouble with the Kerala High Court, which had time and again asked the civic authorities to take steps to avert accidents caused by low-hanging cables.

Division councillor Padmaja S. Menon came down on the Corporation for its alleged ineptitude despite taking a telling-off from the High Court. “The engineering department with the expertise and equipment was engaged in removing the low-hanging cables when all of a sudden, the Corporation Secretary shifted the responsibility to the health department, which was hardly qualified to do it. I have been telling the health authorities to arrange sponsorship to get the equipment for removing the cables,” she said.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said the Corporation had made much progress in removing cables and would continue the drive. “Cable companies have been turning a deaf ear despite the Corporation serving them several ultimatums,” he said.

The Corporation Secretary engaged the health wing to remove the cables after the engineering department requested to be spared of the task citing workload. Mr. Anilkumar said he would talk to the victim, but any compensation would have to get the council’s nod.