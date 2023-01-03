Kochi Corporation in dire straits as more claims of compensation come up

January 03, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

More cases of the Kochi Corporation defaulting payment of compensation for acquiring private land for public purposes are coming up.

The latest in the series is the case of a few Perumbavoor natives to whom the Corporation owes over ₹20 crore. The civic body had acquired a 3.87-acre holding at Brahmapuram on which a paper factory was functioning. There were four claimants for the holding. The land was acquired by the Corporation for setting up the municipal solid waste treatment plant in 2011. Even after 12 years, the civic body had not paid any money to the landowners, said T.R.S. Kumar, the lawyer for the petitioners.

A civil court at Perumbavoor had issued orders allowing the plea of the petitioners. The execution petition will be transferred from the local court to the one in Ernakulam. The petitioners had already moved the court for attaching the property of the civic body for realising the money due to them, said Mr. Kumar.

It is unfortunate that the former landowners, whose holdings were taken over by the State for public purposes, are denied their due. The landowners were planning to stage a protest in front of the Corporation office demanding the money due to them, he said.

Incidentally, a few petitioners had pasted court notices for attaching the upcoming office complex of the Corporation at Marine Drive. The civic body owes ₹2 crore to the petitioner in the case.

With courts ordering payment of compensation, the financially distressed civic body has found itself in deep trouble. More cases seeking compensation will come up in the coming days, according to legal sources.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said the land for the Brahmapruam project was acquired by the Revenue department for the State government, and the Corporation had no direct role in it. It would be an uphill task for the civic body to pay compensation all by itself. The legal department of the Corporation would look into individual cases and act on them, he added.