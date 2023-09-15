Kochi Corporation in a fix as residents complain of ‘improper behaviour’ by youths at night

September 15, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - KOCHI

The civic administration is caught between youths out on the streets enjoying night life and associations of residents complaining that youngsters are often engaged in public display of affection.

Residents’ associations in the central city area, especially those in the vicinity of SRV School, Diwans Road, Karikkamuri, and Ernakulam South have raised complaints about “improper behaviour” by youths in public. “Youngsters could be seen roaming around the area late in the night. Some even sit in the middle of the road in chairs during late hours,” said Padmaja S. Menon, councillor representing the Ernakulam South Division of the Kochi Corporation.

“The issue of improper behaviour by youths, which often violates the limits of decency and public morality, is often raised by residents’ associations in their meetings with the councillor,” she added.

Ms. Menon also complained that a large number of houses in the division had been illegally converted into paying guest accommodations and hostels.

The Central police said not many instances of illegal activities were reported from the region. Combing operations are held to check illegal activities including drug abuse, according to a senior police officer.

Mayor M. Anilkumar took up the matter with the District Police Chief (Kochi City) on Thursday after Ms. Menon and S. Sasikala, who represents the Ravipuram Division, raised the issue at the Corporation council meeting.

“The issue also involves the question of privacy and individual freedom. We need to adopt a balanced approach while handling the matter as individual rights need to be protected. No agency can resort to moral policing too,” he said.

The Corporation will carry out a special drive to curb illegal operation of boarding facilities in the city, the Mayor added.

