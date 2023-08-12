HamberMenu
Kochi Corporation health standing committee clears biomining proposal

Contract to be awarded to Pune-based firm for biomining of 10 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at Brahmapuram; civic body to be charged ₹1,680 a tonne

August 12, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Stage has been set for resuming biomining of nearly 10 lakh tonnes of legacy waste piled up at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

The health standing committee of the Kochi Corporation on Friday cleared the proposal for awarding the contract to Bhumika, a Pune-based firm. Besides Bhumika, a Chennai-based firm too had evinced interest in handling waste. However, Bhumika, which quoted the lowest rate, was selected by the expert committee appointed for the purpose. The Corporation will be charged ₹1,680 a tonne for processing waste. The proposal, approved by the health standing committee, will be placed before the Corporation council for final approval, civic officials said.

The Corporation had burned its fingers in its earlier attempts to clear legacy waste. Biomining could not be completed as planned as Zonta Infratech, the firm which had bagged the contract, failed to carry out the work, according to civic officials. The project came to a grinding halt with the massive fire that broke out on plastic heaps at Brahmapuram in March this year.

Learning from the past, the Corporation has taken abundant caution while preparing the tender documents for the project. The help of waste management experts from the State government was sought while preparing the request for proposal of the project. Penalty clauses for non-performance of contractual conditions and making payments only after achieving milestones under the project have been included. Penalty clauses for pollution too have been incorporated. The contractual conditions will be finalised only after vetting by legal experts, officials said.

Specific conditions for removal of refuse derived fuel (RDF) from the site of waste have also been incorporated. Incidentally, the civic body was earlier accused of failing to make Zonta Infratech remove RDF from the site and making payments to the firm.

