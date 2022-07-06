Kochi Corporation gives nod for projects worth ₹173 crore

They will be implemented during 2022-23 fiscal

The development seminar of the Kochi Corporation gave the green signal for projects worth ₹173 crore to be implemented in the city during the 2022-23 fiscal.

The projects were formulated keeping in mind the priorities and targets, which were set in accordance with the guidelines issued by the State government, according to a communication from the civic administration.

K. Chandran Pillai, Chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), inaugurated the seminar.

The draft proposals that were prepared and discussed by the 20 Working Groups, 74 ward committees, and the Kochi Corporation Council were discussed threadbare at the seminar. The projects that were cleared included those allotted by the Finance Commission, according to the communication.

Mayor M. Anilkumar presided over the inaugural session.

Standing committee chairpersons P.R. Renish, Sheeba Lal, T.K. Ashraf, Sunitha Dixon, Priya Prasanth, and V.A. Sreejith and planning committee members Benedict Fernandez and Mercy Teacher, Congress leader and councillor Antony Kureethara, and BJP leader and councillor Sudha Dileepkumar were among those who spoke.

The draft proposal that was presented in the council had 1,872 individual projects covering all sectors of development, including road construction, drinking water projects, infrastructure development, doorstep delivery of services, and farming. There were also proposals for improving road infrastructure by re-laying and upgrading more city roads. A few proposals for improving urban water supply schemes and delivering piped drinking water to more households and improving delivery of water by replacing old pipelines with new ones also found place in the proposals.